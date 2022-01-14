Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RXEEY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a report on Friday.

RXEEY stock remained flat at $$23.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

