Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in December

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNMBY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.