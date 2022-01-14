Ricoh Company, Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ricoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $9.43 on Friday. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 943.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

