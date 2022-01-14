Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Shares of ADP opened at $231.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

