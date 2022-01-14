Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,779 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.