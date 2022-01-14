Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 93,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.98 and a one year high of $132.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.