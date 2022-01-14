Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $31.06 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

