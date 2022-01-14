Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 1417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
