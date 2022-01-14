Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 1417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

