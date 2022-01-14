Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 51.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 308.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

