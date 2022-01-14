Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

