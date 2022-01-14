Rotork’s (ROR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.77) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.50) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.76) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.51) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.49).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 346 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.56. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($5.18).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

