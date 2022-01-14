Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 302,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

