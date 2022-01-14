Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

ASR opened at $210.59 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

