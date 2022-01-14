Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,210,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.