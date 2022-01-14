Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.