Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 40.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGX opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

