RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

RWEOY opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

