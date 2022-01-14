Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.00

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 124583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.877 per share. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.16%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

