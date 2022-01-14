salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $231.18. 92,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,409 shares of company stock worth $103,902,231. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

