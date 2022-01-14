Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

