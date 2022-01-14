Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

