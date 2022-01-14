Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 20,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $887.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

