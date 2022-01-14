SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €147.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.93 ($157.87).

SAP stock opened at €120.50 ($136.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is €123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.71.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

