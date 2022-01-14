Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 4.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.40. 10,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several brokerages have commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

