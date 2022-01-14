Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

