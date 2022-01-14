Savix Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,560.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00006681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $171,113.60 and approximately $6,560.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

