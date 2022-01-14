Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Prologis by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,303,000 after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

