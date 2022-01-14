Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 187 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.