Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.