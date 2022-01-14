Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15,140.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

