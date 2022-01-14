Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

