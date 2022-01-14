Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

