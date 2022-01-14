SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $386,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.25.

SBAC stock opened at $334.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.