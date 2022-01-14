Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.67.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $268.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.45. Schindler has a 52 week low of $247.25 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

