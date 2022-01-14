Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180,682 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 592,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after buying an additional 366,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.