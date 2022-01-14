Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.68). Approximately 256,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 244,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.65).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.08 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,805.51).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.