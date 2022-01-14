Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $110.02 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

