Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

