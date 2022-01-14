Scotiabank Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$39.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.13.

Shares of AFN opened at C$32.31 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$607.10 million and a P/E ratio of 52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.13.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

