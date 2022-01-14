Scotiabank Cuts Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

