Scotiabank Cuts Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARNGF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.23.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.