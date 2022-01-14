Scotiabank Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$67.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.74 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.