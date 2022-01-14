Scotiabank Raises Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$45.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Canfor stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Canfor has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

