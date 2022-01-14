Scotiabank Trims Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Target Price to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ORLA opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $896.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

