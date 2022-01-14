Scotiabank Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.23.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,654.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at C$9,937,708.69. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

