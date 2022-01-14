Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,466,778.12 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $136.79 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.