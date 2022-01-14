Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

