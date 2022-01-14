Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

