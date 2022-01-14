Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 313.2% in December

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 313.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 415,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,151. Secom has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secom will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

