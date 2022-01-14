Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) is Pier Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Seer comprises approximately 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seer during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEER traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 15,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,099. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

