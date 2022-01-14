Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.58

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 57489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

